Leonard (knee) will be sent back to Los Angeles for treatment on his stiff knee, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard hoped to play through the knee stiffness Tuesday, but the staff is taking a cautious route with the star player coming off of a significant knee injury. He was already scheduled to take Thursday off, per Law Murray of The Athletic, so he'll work on the knee back in LA and aim to return to the floor Sunday versus New Orleans.