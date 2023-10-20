Leonard will sit out Thursday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated reports.
There is no injury to report, as Leonard will join Paul George and Russell Westbrook on the bench for maintenance purposes. Leonard made a total of three preseason appearances, averaging 11.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.2 minutes.
