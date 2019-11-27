Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sitting out Wednesday
Leonard will rest Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Per usual, on the second night of a back-to-back, Leonard will sit out. In his stead, Maurice Harkless and Rodney McGruder should see extra usage.
