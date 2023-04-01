Leonard will sit out the remainder of Friday's game versus the Grizzlies due to rest but plans to suit up in Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard isn't injured, but the Clippers are trying to preserve him so he can play the second leg of their back-to-back Saturday. The star forward will finish the game with 12 points, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes. Norman Powell started the second half in Leonard's place.