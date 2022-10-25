Head coach Tyronn Lue said Leonard recently experienced stiffness in his surgically repaired knee and will miss the Clippers' upcoming road games Tuesday and Thursday in Oklahoma City, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard hoped to play through the knee stiffness Tuesday, but he was instead returned to Los Angeles to receive further treatment. Even before the knee stiffness set in, Leonard was scheduled to sit out Thursday, per Law Murray of The Athletic. The Clippers are seemingly hopeful that Leonard will be ready to return to the floor Sunday against the Pelicans if he responds well to treatment.