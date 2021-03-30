Leonard mustered 23 points (10-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Leonard ended just one rebound and two assists shy of putting up a triple-double in Monday's win, and he has now scored at least 23 points in four games in a row. Leonard remains a must-start player across all formats, but his upside and usage rate might be even higher Tuesday against the Magic if Paul George (foot) misses out again.