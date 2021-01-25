Leonard registered 34 points (14-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the Thunder.

Leonard ended just one rebound and two assists shy of what would've been his first triple-double of the season, a feat he hasn't accomplished since Jan. 24 last year. Leonard has scored more than 30 points in three straight games and remains the go-to guy on the Clippers' offense, but what really puts him over the top as a fantasy stud is his ability to also fill the stat sheet on both ends of the court.