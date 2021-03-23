Leonard produced 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, rwo blocked shots and a steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 119-110 win over the Hawks.

Leonard will always be an elite option whenever he takes the floor, but his value in DFS has taken a bit of a hit in recent weeks. His prohibitive salary has failed to meet an appropriate value over his past few games, but Monday's stat line is a step in the right direction. Leonard easily combined shot volume and secondary contribution while elite counterpart Paul George struggled from the floor.