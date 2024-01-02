Leonard recorded 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Heat.

It took a moment for Leonard to warm up, but he quickly got back to his prolific self. His dunk to begin the fourth quarter put the All-Star at the 13,000-point mark, a milestone he would have reached much quicker were it not for injuries and contract holdouts. Assuming Leonard can remain healthy, the Clippers will try to replicate its 11-2 record in December with several wins in January.