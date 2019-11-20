Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Spotted at shootaround
Leonard (knee), who is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, participated in the team's morning shootaround, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Leonard has missed the past three games due to a left knee injury, though the fact that he was seen getting shots up prior to Wednesday's contest -- he was absent from each of the past two shootarounds -- suggests he's close to rejoining the starting five. Look for Leonard's status to clear up closer to tip-off.
