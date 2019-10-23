Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Stars in Clippers debut
Leonard scored 30 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 9-10 FT) to go along with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block during the Clippers' 112-102 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Leonard couldn't have asked for a better debut with the Clippers, as he played a pivotal role in the win while making an impact on both sides of the ball. He should be the Clippers' top option offensively, although he is expected to take on a bigger load while Paul George (shoulder) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: No minutes limit Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Struggles with shot•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Should be available Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Resting Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Effective in preseason debut•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...