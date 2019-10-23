Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Stars in team debut

Leonard scored 30 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 9-10 FT) to go along with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block during the Clippers' 112-102 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Leonard couldn't have asked for a better debut with the Clippers, as he played a pivotal role in the win while making an impact on both sides of the ball. He should be the Clippers' top option offensively, although he is expected to take on a bigger load while Paul George (shoulder) remains sidelined.