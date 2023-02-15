Leonard closed with 33 points (12-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 134-124 win over the Warriors.

Leonard delivered one of his best performances of the season Tuesday, as he carried the Clippers on both ends of the court and filled the stat sheet en route to a massive win over the reigning champions. Leonard seems to have recovered from the injury problems that bothered him in the early stages of the season and has been excellent of late, averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and a combined 2.6 steals/blocks per game over five contests this month.