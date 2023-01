Leonard is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

As expected, Leonard jumps straight into the lineup after sitting out Friday's loss to the Timberwolves for rest purposes. Since the start of December, he's averaging 19.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes.