Leonard will regain his starting role for Thursday's matchup with Denver.
After missing a game due to illness, Leonard will play and start Thursday. In his last 10 appearances, Leonard has averaged 21.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.
