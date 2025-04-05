There's uncertainty as to whether Leonard will play Saturday against the Mavericks in the second leg of a back-to-back set, and head coach Tyronn Lue said the situation "will be evaluated tomorrow," Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard isn't used to playing the second leg of back-to-back sets as part of his recovery process from all the injuries he's had over the last few years. However, he might suit up Saturday since he didn't have a lot of action in Friday's 114-91 win over Dallas. He finished with 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes.