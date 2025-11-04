The team has yet to decided whether Leonard will play in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday against the Thunder due to injury management, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports. He collected 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 120-119 loss to the Heat.

Leonard took on a heavy workload Monday night, and with the star forward yet to play both legs of a back-to-back this year, the club will likely evaluate him Tuesday morning before commenting further on his availability. Coach Tyronn Lue also noted in his postgame presser that he was unsure of Bradley Beal's availability, meaning the Clippers could be short handed if a decision is made to sit both players down, likely opening up chances for Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn and John Collins.