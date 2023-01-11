Leonard amassed 33 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 win over the Mavericks.

Leonard has now logged more than 35 minutes in two consecutive games while turning in productive lines on both occasions, much to the delight of fantasy managers who might have been fretting over his outlook when he suited up for just five of the Clippers' first 24 games of the season. The five-time All-Star will continue to take some games off due to injury management, but especially while Paul George (hamstring) is out of the lineup, Leonard looks as though he'll continue to enjoy heightened usage while handling a normal minutes load.