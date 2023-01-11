Leonard amassed 33 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 win over the Mavericks.

Leonard logged more than 35 minutes in two consecutive games, which has yet to happen this season. This is an encouraging sign for Leonard, who has taken some nights off this season due to injury management. The idea of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in full-time roles may give the Clippers something to look forward to, as Leonard's masterful work Tuesday helped break a six-game losing skid.