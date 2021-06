Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 5 against the Suns, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard will remain in Los Angeles to receive treatment on his knee, so he'll be unavailable for a fifth consecutive contest to begin the series. The 29-year-old continues to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, although the spefics of his knee injury remain unclear. Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson should handle increased workloads once again.