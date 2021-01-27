Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) is out Thursday against the Heat, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
As expected, Leonard will remain out Thursday after missing Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to health and safety protocols. Coach Doc Rivers has been unwilling to speculate on when Leonard may be able to re-join the team, so he'll essentially be day-to-day moving forward.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: 'Feeling well,' but return date TBD•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Likely to miss multiple games•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Out due to COVID protocols•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Paces team in scoring•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Tallies 32 points in blowout win•