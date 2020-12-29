Leonard (mouth) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Leonard was able to practice Monday, but the Clips are yet to decide on his status for Tuesday's late tip-off against Minnesota. The game comes on the front-end of a back-to-back, so it's likely Leonard will sit either Tuesday's game or Wednesday's matchup against the Blazers.
