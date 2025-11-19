default-cbs-image
Leonard (foot/ankle) won't play in Thursday's game against Orlando, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard will miss a ninth consecutive game due to a sprained right foot and sprained right ankle. The star forward's next chance to play will come Saturday against Charlotte, though it's unclear if he's nearing a return. While he's been sidelined, Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders have stepped into larger roles.

