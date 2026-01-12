Leonard is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets due to a right ankle sprain, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard has been working through an ankle issue as of late but has not missed a game due to that particular injury. If he does end up sitting Monday, then Kobe Sanders, Jordan Miller and Nicolas Batum would be in line for larger roles. Leonard has averaged 28.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.2 threes, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over 34.3 minutes per game since Jan. 1.