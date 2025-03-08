Leonard finished Friday's 105-95 victory over the Knicks with 20 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes.
The veteran forward reached 20 points for the fourth straight appearance, although he did sit out the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday. While Leonard's workload will continue to be monitored, he's seeing big minutes when he's in the lineup. Over his last nine outings, Leonard has averaged 35.0 minutes and produced 21.3 points, 5.7 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.7 steals.
