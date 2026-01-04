Leonard contributed 22 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 146-115 loss to the Celtics.

The veteran forward extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to 16, as Leonard tied John Collins for the team lead in scoring on the night. During that span, which dates back to Nov. 28, Leonard is averaging 30.8 points, 6.9 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.9 threes, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.