Leonard finished with 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-105 victory over Brooklyn.

Despite coming into the game with a questionable tag due to an ankle issue, Leonard got the start for the front half of a back-to-back for the Clippers and delivered another strong performance. The veteran forward has scored 20-plus points in 19 straight games dating back to Nov. 28, averaging 29.9 points, 6.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.8 threes, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks in 35.1 minutes over that stretch.