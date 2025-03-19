Leonard supplied 33 points (12-19 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 win over Cleveland.

The veteran forward led all scorers on the night as he topped 30 points for the first time since March 2. Leonard still isn't playing both ends of back-to-backs, but the extra rest seems to be helping him produce at a rate he hasn't managed consistently since he was in his mid-20s. Over eight appearances in March, Leonard is averaging 25.1 points, 6.5 boards, 3.1 assists, 2.4 threes and 2.1 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor.