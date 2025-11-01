Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Strikes for game-high 34 on Friday
Leonard closed with 34 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and six steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 126-124 win over the Pelicans.
The 34 points led all scorers on the night and were a season high for Leonard. The 34-year-old has stayed healthy to begin the season, averaging 32.8 minutes while starting all five of the Clippers' games. If he's distracted by all the off-court controversy surrounding him, he isn't letting it show, producing 23.8 points, 6.0 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.4 threes, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks a contest. Leonard also said that he plans on playing both halves of the Clippers' upcoming back-to-back set.
