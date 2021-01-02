Leonard posted 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks over 39 minutes in Friday's 106-100 loss to Utah.

Leonard was appearing in his second game since returning from a mouth injury, and he nearly posted his first triple-double of the season Friday. However, he still led the Clippers on the boards while putting up his fourth 20-point performance in as many appearances this season.