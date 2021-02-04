Leonard scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Clippers' 121-99 victory over Cleveland on Thursday.
Leonard and Paul George combined for 60 points on an unreal 22-of-34 from the floor. The Clippers as a team shot 20-of-34 from beyond the arc as well. Leonard has at least 24 points in seven straight games.
