Leonard amassed 26 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and four steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 98-92 win over Detroit.

Leonard played through a recent ankle complaint, scoring at least 22 points for the 12th straight game. After a slow but steady start to the season, Leonard has found his rhythm on both ends of the floor in recent times. In 14 games over the past month, he has been the second-ranked player in standard leagues, averaging 30.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.1 three-pointers and 3.6 combined steals and blocks.