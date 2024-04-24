Leonard totaled 15 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 96-93 loss to Dallas in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Leonard returned to action Tuesday after missing nine straight games due to a knee injury. Although he was somewhat tentative to begin the game, he ended up leading the team in shot attempts, adding five defensive stats. Barring any setbacks, Leonard should be good to go for Game 3 in Dallas on Friday.