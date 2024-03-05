Leonard finished Monday's 113-106 loss to the Bucks with 16 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 37 minutes.

Leonard struggled massively from the field and failed to reach the 20-point plateau for the first time since Feb. 12. Furthermore, Monday's game was his worst scoring mark since a 15-point performance against the Pelicans on Feb. 7, and the Clippers have lost in each of those outings where Leonard couldn't reach 20 points. He's too talented to struggle for a prolonged stretch, however, so Leonard could bounce back as early as Wednesday when the Clippers takes on the Rockets on the road.