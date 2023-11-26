Leonard supplied eight points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 107-88 win over the Mavericks.

Leonard had a rough outing against Dallas and tied his worst scoring output of the campaign, but he still delivered decent numbers in other categories. Leonard can get hot at any moment, however, and there's a strong chance this was nothing more than a bump on the road for him. After all, Leonard is averaging 20.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game across his last five contests.