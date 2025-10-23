Leonard closed Wednesday's 129-108 loss to the Jazz with 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

Leonard struggled from the field in the Clippers' opener, managing only 10 points in 29 minutes. All but two of those points came in the third quarter. Like other starters, Leonard did not play in the fourth as the team trailed by 28 after three. He'll look to return to form Friday when his team hosts the Suns.