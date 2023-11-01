Leonard amassed eight points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 victory over Orlando.

Although Leonard saw 33 minutes on the floor, things weren't connecting for the All-Star. He connected on only 27.2 percent of his shots and failed to convert any of his three-point attempts. Due to Leonard's propensity for back-to-back rest, his status for Wednesday's game against the Lakers may be in doubt.