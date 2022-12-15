Leonard produced 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 victory over Minnesota.

Leonard's stroke was a bit off in the victory, draining only one three-pointer in six attempts and shooting 38.8 percent overall. Aside from the low shooting percentage, Wednesday's stat line was very close to his averages over the past three games.