Leonard logged 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

Solid play from Leonard is key to the Clippers' offensive success, but he was out of sync from the field and three-point range in the loss. The Lakers' defense deserves some credit for containing Leonard, as they came into the game with energy and aggressiveness and limited his opportunities. Leonard was at least able to offset the poor scoring night by piling up the defensive stats.