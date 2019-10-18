Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Struggles with shot

Leonard registered 13 points (5-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals across 22 minutes during the Clippers' 102-87 preseason loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

Leonard's shot may have been a bit rusty after he sat out the Clippers' last exhibition on Sunday for rest, as he scuffled throughout his time on the floor. However, he turned in a fine defensive effort and will now turn his attention to a season-opening showdown against the Lakers to open the regular season next Tuesday.