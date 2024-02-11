Leonard registered 24 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 victory over the Pistons.

Even though Paul George led the Clippers in scoring in this one, Leonard delivered an impressive performance in his own right, surpassing the 20-point mark for the seventh time over his last eight appearances while also filling the stat sheet in other categories. During that eight-game span, he's averaging 27.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game.