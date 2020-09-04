Leonard finished with 29 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-97 Game 1 victory over the Nuggets.

Leonard was in a class of his own Thursday, leading the Clippers to an emphatic victory over a tired Nuggets outfit. This was about as comfortable as the Clippers have looked thus far in the playoffs and Leonard was a primary reason for that. Game 2 will be on Saturday and the Nuggets will certainly have to do more to contain Leonard if they are to make this a competitive series.