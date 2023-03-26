Leonard departed Saturday's loss to the Pelicans in the second half after suffering a facial injury. He finished with 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes.

Leonard had one of his worst performances of the season from an efficiency perspective, but it's also worth noting he departed the game in the third quarter due to the effects of an elbow to the face he suffered late in the second half. Leonard was 3-for-10 from the field when Brandon Ingram hit him, and then he missed five of his subsequent six shots before departing the game for good. The Clippers didn't want to risk him in a game that was all but over, and his status for Monday's game against the Bulls is now up in the air. The upcoming hours will determine whether he'll be available to face Chicago.