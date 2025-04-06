Leonard (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard is preparing to play in both ends of a back-to-back set for the first time all season as the Clippers push hard for wins with five games left in the regular season in an effort to secure a top six seed in the Western Conference and avoid the Play-In Tournament. The forward logged just 24 minutes in Friday's 114-91 win over Dallas, and the Clippers could look to keep his playing time in check in the rematch.