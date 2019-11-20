Play

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Tabbed questionable Wednesday

Leonard (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Clippers have elected to sideline Leonard the past three contests, as he continues to nurse a left knee injury. Leonard was deemed questionable heading into Monday's game but the team ultimately decided to hold out their star forward. If that's the case again Wednesday, Maurice Harkless will presumably garner another start.

