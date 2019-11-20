Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Tabbed questionable Wednesday
Leonard (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Clippers have elected to sideline Leonard the past three contests, as he continues to nurse a left knee injury. Leonard was deemed questionable heading into Monday's game but the team ultimately decided to hold out their star forward. If that's the case again Wednesday, Maurice Harkless will presumably garner another start.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...