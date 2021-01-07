Leonard scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while totaling four rebounds and four assists in a win over Golden State on Wednesday.

Leonard took less shot attempts than both Paul George (ankle) and Serge Ibaka, but he enjoyed an efficient night from both the field and the charity stripe to tie for the team lead in scoring. On a less positive note, Leonard handed out seven turnovers, matching the total he had accumulated over his first six games combined. The errors aren't likely to become a trend for Leonard as he has never averaged more than 2.6 per game over a full season.