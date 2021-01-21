Leonard posted 32 points (13-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and six steals in a 115-96 win over Sacramento on Wednesday.

Leonard broke the 30-point mark for the third time this season in the victory, pacing all players in the Pacific Division battle. He was also a nuisance on defense, registering a season-high six thefts. Leonard has been a force on both ends of the court this season, posting per-game averages of 24.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals.