Leonard (knee) is targeting a return for the matchup against the Hawks on Saturday, Jan. 4, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard won't be part of the Clippers' upcoming road trip, and the home matchup against the Hawks is the team's first home contest right after that three-game trip, which includes stops at New Orleans, San Antonio and Oklahoma City. Leonard has yet to play this season, but his return to the lineup should give the Clippers a sizable boost on both ends of the court.