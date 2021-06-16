Leonard (knee) may have suffered an ACL injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Details are still emerging, but the team already diagnosed Leonard with a right knee sprain. Further testing is presumably needed to determine if it's an ACL tear. If that's the case, Leonard will be out for roughly nine months to a year -- the standard recovery time. A torn ACL has massive implications for Leonard, who has a $36 million player option for next season but has the chance to either opt out and become an unrestricted free agent or try to negotiate an extension with the Clippers. Leonard is about to turn 30 and already had noted knee issues before this, so it's tough to tell what route he'll take with his contract if he indeed has a torn ACL.