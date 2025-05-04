Leonard logged 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Leonard led the Clippers in scoring while connecting on a team-high eight free throws, but he also finished with a team-worst minus-33 point differential in the blowout loss. Leonard provided the Clippers the scoring punch they needed to stay competitive in the first round. He finished the series averaging 25.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks over 37.8 minutes per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three-point range. Leonard has two years remaining on a three-year, $149.5 million contract that he signed with the Clippers in January of 2024.